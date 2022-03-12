Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 200.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,824,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,637,000 after buying an additional 3,219,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,566,000 after buying an additional 168,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,531,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,057,000 after buying an additional 70,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,245,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,502,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIM opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

