Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $672,000 Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 348,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 331,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,438 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 97,490 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

