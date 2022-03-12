Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $831,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.87 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

