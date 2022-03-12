Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,027,000 after buying an additional 50,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 790,737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,356,000 after buying an additional 119,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,706,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,948,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $185.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.38. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.