Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 3,406 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 120,189 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 233,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 924,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after buying an additional 257,574 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

