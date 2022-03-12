Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $62,190.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $62,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -936.00 and a beta of 0.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.