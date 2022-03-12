KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki Buys 10,000 Shares

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $92,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. KVH Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.66.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KVHI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the second quarter worth $172,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

