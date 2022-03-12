Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Holdings Decreased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE LH opened at $265.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.28. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $233.92 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.