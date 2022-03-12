Lance J. Baller Acquires 100,000 Shares of Iofina plc (LON:IOF) Stock

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) insider Lance J. Baller purchased 100,000 shares of Iofina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,584.91).
LON IOF opened at GBX 19.13 ($0.25) on Friday. Iofina plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.81. The firm has a market cap of £36.69 million and a PE ratio of 14.71.
Iofina Company Profile
