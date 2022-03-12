Lance J. Baller Acquires 100,000 Shares of Iofina plc (LON:IOF) Stock

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) insider Lance J. Baller purchased 100,000 shares of Iofina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,584.91).

LON IOF opened at GBX 19.13 ($0.25) on Friday. Iofina plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.81. The firm has a market cap of £36.69 million and a PE ratio of 14.71.

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

