Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Update

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LDSCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 860 ($11.27) to GBX 950 ($12.45) in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.00.

OTCMKTS:LDSCY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.14%.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

