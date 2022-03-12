Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%.
LSEA opened at $6.94 on Friday. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.
LSEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Landsea Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
