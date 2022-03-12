Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

LSEA opened at $6.94 on Friday. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

LSEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 1,668.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 33,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 65.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.