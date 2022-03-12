Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.73 million.Lantheus also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.82. 1,318,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,130. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -49.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $128,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,093,852 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,412,000 after buying an additional 143,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lantheus by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lantheus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

