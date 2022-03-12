Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SWIM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Latham Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 542,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,686,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Latham Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 600,998 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 62,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

