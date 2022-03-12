Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on SWIM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.33.
NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $34.73.
About Latham Group (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.
