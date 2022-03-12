Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Up to $14.43

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.43, but opened at $15.64. Latham Group shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 4,529 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth $186,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

