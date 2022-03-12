Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after buying an additional 149,735 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 88.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 104,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 49,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T remained flat at $$23.19 on Friday. 54,448,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,127,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

