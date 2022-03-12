Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.97. The company had a trading volume of 560,260 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.82. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

