Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,411. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $142.88 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

