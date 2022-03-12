Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 3,006.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $99,060.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,957 shares of company stock valued at $20,439,254. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

