Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 3,635 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. PTC makes up approximately 4.7% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $18,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in PTC by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,214,000 after buying an additional 568,350 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,136,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,728,000 after buying an additional 99,373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 60.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after buying an additional 830,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,695,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 18.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,255,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,336,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

PTC traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.94. 357,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.18. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.64 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC (Get Rating)

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.