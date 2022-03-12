Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Global Industrial by 106.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Global Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GIC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.49. 50,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.63. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 9.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Richard Leeds acquired 2,068,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds acquired 2,843,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055,845.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Profile (Get Rating)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.