Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

LAZ opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,393,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 736,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lazard by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,474,000 after acquiring an additional 547,737 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 368,169 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,944,000 after buying an additional 307,321 shares during the period.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

