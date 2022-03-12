Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Update

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LEAT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102. Leatt has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $158.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85.

Get Leatt alerts:

Leatt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.