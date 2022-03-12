Legacy Bridge LLC Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 670,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after purchasing an additional 563,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $680,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.47.

Shares of ACN opened at $311.58 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.13 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

