Legacy Bridge LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF accounts for 0.9% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 215,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 758.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 203,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 180,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 38,209 shares in the last quarter.

EPRF opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

