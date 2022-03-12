LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. LegalZoom.com updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

LZ opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $40.94.

In other LegalZoom.com news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $84,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $221,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,389 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 216,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 101,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 87,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

