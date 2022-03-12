Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the February 13th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,000.
Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $37.73. 24,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,810. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18.
