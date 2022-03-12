LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.36 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of LMAT traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

