Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. Limbach has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 million, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $33,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 9.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 90,955 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Limbach by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 256,542 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 33.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 1,694.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 170,383 shares during the period. 44.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

