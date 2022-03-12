Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Raised to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.07.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $656.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.55. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,132,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

