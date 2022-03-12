Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $230.28 million, a P/E ratio of -56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -130.43%.

LMNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 8,791 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $132,040.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $72,682.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682 in the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

