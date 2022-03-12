Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 1,415 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1,040.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 79,207.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,663,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

NYSE TRU opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.93. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.47 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,684 shares of company stock worth $5,616,686. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.92.

TransUnion Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.