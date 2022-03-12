Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 536 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 110.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,271,352,000 after purchasing an additional 187,806 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,281,000 after purchasing an additional 215,173 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 307,208 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Shares of VRTX opened at $236.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $254.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.34.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.