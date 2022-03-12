Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $169.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.26. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $168.56 and a twelve month high of $276.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Quaker Chemical Profile (Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.