Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 6,000.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 34.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LSTR opened at $151.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.24 and a 12-month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

