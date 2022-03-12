Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,385 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $973,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 53.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $3,042,000. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $145.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $215.49. The stock has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.97 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.64 and its 200 day moving average is $167.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,383 shares of company stock worth $62,303,976. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.