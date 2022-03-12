Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 13,463.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Everi by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after buying an additional 81,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Everi by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 55,640 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVRI opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.64.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

