Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) to post sales of $182.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.33 million. Lindsay posted sales of $143.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $689.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $688.41 million to $689.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $716.27 million, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $722.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 65,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.10. Lindsay has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

