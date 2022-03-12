LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $7,937.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000701 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.