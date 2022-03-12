Lithium (LITH) Price Tops $0.0065

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. Lithium has a total market cap of $12.71 million and approximately $18.56 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lithium coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lithium has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.21 or 0.06585739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,218.62 or 1.00101658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042180 BTC.

About Lithium

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,946,839,161 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

