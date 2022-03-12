Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

NYSE LMT opened at $439.04 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

