Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,545 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.