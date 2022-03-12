Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Lordstown Motors reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.78.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 4,442,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,530,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $422.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

