Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $151.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.94 and a beta of 2.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $133.49 and a 52 week high of $190.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.72 and a 200 day moving average of $160.17.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 227.53%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

