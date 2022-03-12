Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,174,000 after purchasing an additional 301,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ONEOK by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ONEOK by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,333,000 after purchasing an additional 293,315 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,452,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 94,452 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.