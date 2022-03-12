Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 53.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EHC shares. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.87. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.