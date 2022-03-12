Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 32.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 29.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,011,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGIH stock opened at $118.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.27. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.83 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

