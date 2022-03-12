Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8,283.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.71. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

