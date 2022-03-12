Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283,547 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,075,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,779,000 after buying an additional 99,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,842,000 after buying an additional 36,125 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,868,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,014,000 after buying an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after buying an additional 71,740 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of CEF stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.