Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF makes up 0.2% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67.

