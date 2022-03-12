LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,926 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

Shares of ROLL opened at $192.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 93.02 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.99 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

